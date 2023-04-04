Pak PM Shehbaz Summons ‘Emergency’ Meeting of Federal Cabinet Amid Rift with Judiciary

Amid the growing political and judicial crisis in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif summoned an ‘emergency’ meeting of the federal cabinet on Monday night.

Shehbaz will chair a special ‘emergency’ meeting, wherein important decisions are likely to be taken, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The meeting was summoned after the Pakistan Supreme Court on Monday reserved the verdict in the case about the delay in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) polls.

Ahead of the hearing, the government had requested the formation of a full court to hear the case which was ruled out by the three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial.

The hearings in the case witnessed high drama after two judges of the original five-member bench recused themselves from hearing the case.

Last month, the Senate passed a bill that aimed to clip powers of office of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take suo motu notice.

The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure), Bill 2023, moved by Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar in the Senate, was adopted by a majority vote of 60-19, according to ARY News.

Under the bill, the decision for suo motu notice will be taken by three senior judges of the Supreme Court.

Read all the Latest News here