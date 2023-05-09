While Pakistan’s anti-graft watchdog arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad High Court on Tuesday in connection with the Al-Qadir trust case, the Army cadre is not on the same page amid the fresh turmoil in the nuclear-armed country, according to local sources.

Sources told CNN-News18 that they cannot rule out serious division in Army cadre.

“No command and control is visible at the moment. Easy walk-ins are possible in all government institutions,” said sources.

Footage of the arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief showed scores of security personnel in riot-control gear whisking Khan away in a van as his party called for protests across the country.

Sources also said that the entry of the protesting mob in government institutions in Lahore was smooth. Meanwhile, National public broadcaster Radio Pakistan’s building was set on fire, according to local media.

THE ARREST

The arrest comes at a time when ordinary Pakistanis are reeling from the worst economic crisis in decades, with record high inflation and anaemic growth.

“Pakistan’s people, this is the time to save your country. You won’t get any other opportunity," the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party wrote on Twitter.

An International Monetary Fund bailout package has been delayed for months even though foreign exchange reserves are barely enough to cover a month’s imports.

People of Lahore coming out still in huge numbers. Moving from Liberty Towards Lahore cantt for protest! #ReleaseImranKhan pic.twitter.com/PlEzitHDR8— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told reporters that Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after he did not appear before it “despite notices".

The NAB had issued Khan’s arrest warrants on May 1, according to an order seen by Reuters. “Khan is accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices," it said.

Khan’s graft case is one of over 100 registered against him since he was ousted from power in a parliamentary vote in April last year. He served four of his five-year term.

President PTI Sindh abducted from Karachi. Democracy is suspended in this country, people must save Pakistan now. #ReleaseImranKhan pic.twitter.com/lBAHizTaiM— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

In most of the cases, Khan faces being barred from holding public office if convicted, with a national election scheduled for November.

Previous attempts to arrest Khan from his Lahore home resulted in heavy clashes between his supporters and law enforcement personnel.

Political infighting is common in Pakistan, where no prime minister has yet fulfilled a full term and where the military has ruled for nearly half of the country’s history.

With PTI Inputs

