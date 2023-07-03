Pak Woman Enters India Illegally with 4 Kids to Meet Her 'PUBG' Friend in Noida; Detained

A Pakistani woman and her four children were detained after authorities found them illegally staying in Greater Noida, where they had been provided shelter by a local man whom she had befriended through playing the online game PUBG, officials said on Monday.

The Greater Noida resident, who housed them at his rented accommodation was also arrested. “The Pakistani woman and the local man have been detained. The woman’s four children are also in police custody," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said.

The woman, from Pakistan, who is in her late 20s, established a friendship with the local man after connecting through the popular online game PUBG, according to officials.

According to India Today reports, the woman, Seema Ghulam Haider ran away from her country via Dubai and came to India illegally via Nepal. According to a local police official, the woman had allegedly entered India with her children via Nepal last month before entering Uttar Pradesh and reaching Greater Noida by a bus.

She and local resident Sachin then began living together in a rented apartment in Greater Noida’s Rabupura area.

The police were informed by an advocate who the couple had approached regarding legal ways of marraige, according to a Times of India report.

The advocate said she disclosed that she initially flew from Karachi to Dubai, where her husband is employed, and subsequently boarded another flight to Kathmandu in Nepal.

He added that it appeared she had made contact with Sachin while playing PUBG-Battlegrounds. Furthermore, she informed him about her husband’s employment in Dubai and her brother’s service in the Pakistan Army.

According to a India Today report, Brijesh, the apartment owner, stated that the couple had been renting the house since May. They claimed to have undergone a court marriage and had four children. The landlord informed the police that the woman’s appearance, with her preference for wearing salwar suits and sarees, did not give the impression that she was from Pakistan.

“The man and the woman are being questioned right now. Further details and facts would be shared once the questioning is over," Khan said.