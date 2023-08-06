Pakistan Train Derailment in Sindh Province Kills At Least 15

At least 15 people have died, and more than 40 have suffered injuries after five bogies derailed in southern Pakistan on Sunday, according to local media reports. Witnesses and police reported that the Hazara Express derailed near Sarhari Railway Station, situated between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah in the Sindh province.

According to the Dawn newspaper, several passengers were injured while the train was heading to Rawalpindi from Karachi. Rescue teams and police have been dispatched to the site. Local TV footage and videos going viral on social media showed a large number of passengers near the derailed bogies, some lying on their sides.

Mohsin Siyal, Pakistan Railways Sukkur Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) said that an unspecified number of bogies had derailed. “I am on the way to the site of accident,” Siyal told Dawn over phone. “Some people are reporting that five bogies had derailed, some are saying eight have derailed and some are saying 10 have derailed,” he said.

The story is developing and more information is awaited.