‘Pakistan Army Wasn’t Prepared for War With India’: Imran Khan Reveals Failed Attempt at Thaw in Ties

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Apoorva Misra

CNN-News18

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 14:00 IST

Islamabad, Pakistan

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (File pic: Reuters)

The former prime minister said India was expected to give concession and a roadmap to Kashmir, adding that PM Modi was supposed to visit Pakistan

Pakistan Army was not prepared for war with India, former prime minister Imran Khan has revealed in an explosive interview, claiming that there was an opening for peace with India but it “never materialised”.

Khan, in an interview to Atlantic Council, said General Bajwa told him “frequently” that Pakistan was not equipped for war with India.

Speaking about the strained ties between the two countries, Khan said India was supposed to give concession and a roadmap to the Kashmir issue, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supposed to visit Pakistan.

Despite New Delhi’s rescinding of Jammu and Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status in 2019 — and the Pakistani army chief favouring it — normalising trade between the two nuclear-armed countries was reportedly one of the steps that was to be taken before PM Modi could visit Pakistan, he revealed.

However, despite successfully de-escalating a military standoff in 2019, Khan could not explain why he faltered on trade normalisation with New Delhi after India changed its relationship with Kashmir by removing its special status. Khan responded to India’s Kashmir move by closing the border for trade with India.

“I don’t remember the trade talks,” the former prime minister said. “All I know is that there was supposed to be a quid pro quo. India was supposed to give some concession, give some sort of a roadmap to Kashmir and I was going to then host PM Modi in Pakistan. But it never materialised.”

He added that Bajwa’s plan, which included a ceasefire with Indian forces on the Line of Control in Kashmir, was a lost opportunity for establishing long-term peace with Pakistan’s arch-rival.

“I tried everything but I came across this brick wall,” Khan said. “And I realised it’s something to do with the RSS-BJP mentality where they’ve cashed in on hostility with Pakistan. That’s all.”

