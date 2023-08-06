Pakistan Caretaker PM Announcement Soon as PML-N and PPP Hold Crucial Meeting: Sources | Exclusive

The choice of the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan will be announced soon, sources said on Sunday. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the National Assembly (NA) will be dissolved on August 9 and the government will step down, leading to elections.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League (N) supremo Nawaz Sharif held crucial meeting with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari in Geneva last week to deliberate about the caretaker prime minister, sources told News18.

According to the inputs received, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was mentioned in the discussions. However, the PPP is not ready to endorse his name due to his close association with the PML-N and his strong focus on Punjab.

After careful deliberation, a few names have been finalised, including that of a prominent businessman. Sources have said that these names will be submitted for approval to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Once the approval from the army comes through, the government will officially announce the name of the caretaker prime minister, they said.

Meanwhile, the PML-N has maintained that there are no differences with the PPP and both parties are gearing up for the upcoming elections.

Elections Within 60 Days?

Regarding the dates of the upcoming elections, there are two differing views. One perspective suggests that considering the timing of former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest in the Toshakhana case, the elections should take place within the next 60 days.

However, an alternative viewpoint posits that after the Election Commission’s announcement of conducting elections alongside the 2023 Census, the government is seeking a 120-day period in any case.

Furthermore, it is expected that Nawaz Sharif will likely return in the month of September after the retirement of the present Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Khan was taken into custody from his residence in Lahore on Saturday, shortly after receiving a three-year prison sentence following his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case.

According to political analysts, Khan’s arrest is a significant boost for the ruling PML-N and the powerful military establishment in achieving their desired results in the upcoming general elections in Pakistan.

Senior PTI leader Mussarat Cheema in a tweet claimed that Khan was arrested to fulfill the demand of the PML-N, particularly its chief organiser Maryam Nawaz, who had set the condition for participating in the polls. “This is what Maryam Nawaz has long been demanding - a level playing field to go into elections," she said.

Khan is currently entangled in over 140 cases nationwide, with charges ranging from terrorism, violence, blasphemy, corruption to murder.