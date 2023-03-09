CHANGE LANGUAGE
Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial Not to Travel to India for SCO Top Judges' Meet
1-MIN READ

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 15:58 IST

New Delhi, India

File photo of Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial. (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will virtually attend the meeting on Friday and Saturday in New Delhi

The Chief Justice of Pakistan will not travel to India for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) top judges meet scheduled for Friday.

Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will virtually attend the meeting on Friday and Saturday (March 10-11) in New Delhi.

In the run-up to the SCO summit under India’s presidency, New Delhi will be holding meetings of defence, interior, and environment ministers of member countries along with meeting of National Security Advisors (NSAs) of the SCO nations, according to Wion News.

Earlier in January, India reached out to Pakistan extending an invitation to foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to visit Goa in May to attend the SCO foreign ministers meeting.

India will chair both G20 and SCO groupings this year.

The group was founded over 20 years ago, with the aim of promoting economic, political, and military cooperation among member nations. The members include Russia, India, China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

(With Inputs from Shailendra Wangu)

