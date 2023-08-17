Pakistan: Mob Attack on Christians Sparks Outrage, Raises Concerns About Protection of Minority Community

After an arson and mob assault targeted a Christian community in Pakistan’s Punjab province, human rights groups are criticising the Islamic Republic for its failure to safeguard the minority community. On Wednesday, violence broke out in Jaranwala, on the outskirts of the industrial city of Faisalabad in Punjab, forcing families to flee their homes. Churches and homes of Christians were set ablaze amid accusations of Quran desecration.

In video footage, enthusiastic crowds rally and call for retribution against individuals accused of blasphemy, while a church’s cross was forcefully removed from its apex. AFP reported that the incident also involved the defacement of the perimeter walls of a Christian cemetery. Local leaders employed mosque loudspeakers to incite their adherents to participate in demonstrations, as seen in videos circulated on social media platforms.

On Thursday, police were forced to guard a Christian neighbourhood in central Pakistan, after hundreds of Muslim men rampaged through its streets setting fire to churches and ransacking homes over accusations of blasphemy.

Responding to the attack on Christian homes, Rehab Mahamoor, interim regional researcher for South Asia at Amnesty International said: “The Pakistani authorities must urgently ensure the protection of the minority Christian community in Jaranwala is accordance to their needs and wishes and that those found responsible for the arson and attacks on Churches and homes are held accountable. Such attacks add to the climate of discrimination and fear for religious minorities."

This latest incident comes as blasphemy remains a delicate subject in the predominantly Muslim nation, where individuals found to have offended Islam or its figures can potentially be sentenced to death.

In the scathing statement, the rights group emphasised the urgent need for Pakistani authorities to confront the culture of impunity surrounding violence against religious minorities. Mahamoor highlighted that the recent mob attacks stemming from blasphemy accusations expose the pervasive threat of vigilante violence faced by anyone accused of blasphemy, disproportionately affecting religious minorities.

Moreover, she asserted that the existence of blasphemy laws empowers groups and individuals to target and harm those accused, as well as their communities. Calling for immediate action, Mahamoor urged the repeal of blasphemy laws, accompanied by robust safeguards against their misuse.

In a separate statement, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) pointed out how the frequency and scale of such attacks—which are systematic, violent and often uncontainable, have increased in recent years.

The mob-led assault on Christian families and their homes and sites of worship in #Jaranwala, Faisalabad, following allegations of blasphemy, must be condemned in no uncertain terms. The frequency and scale of such attacks—which are systematic, violent and often uncontainable—— Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) August 16, 2023

“Not only has the state failed to protect its religious minorities, but it has also allowed the far right to permeate and fester within society and politics. Both the perpetrators and instigators of this violence must be identified and punished to the full extent of the law," the group added.

Christians, constituting around two percent of the population, hold a marginalized position in Pakistani society, often targeted by baseless blasphemy claims used for personal vendettas. Islamist right-wing leaders and political parties frequently exploit this issue, leading to violence, including assassinations of politicians, lawyers, and students over blasphemy allegations.

A prominent case involved Christian woman Asia Bibi, central to a decade-long blasphemy dispute that led to her death sentence being overturned and her eventual departure from Pakistan. This case fueled violent protests, notable assassinations, and highlighted religious extremism in various segments of Pakistani society.