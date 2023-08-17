CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Joe Biden RatingBRICS South AfricaCanda WildfireIran-Saudi TiesPakistan Mob Attack
Home » World » Pakistan Closely Tracking Tahawwur Rana's Extradition to India, News18 Unveils Exclusive Insights
1-MIN READ

Pakistan Closely Tracking Tahawwur Rana's Extradition to India, News18 Unveils Exclusive Insights

Reported By: Shailendra Wangu

Edited By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 17:03 IST

New Delhi, India

62-year-old Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, had real-time knowledge about the 26/11 conspiracy. (File image/News18)

62-year-old Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, had real-time knowledge about the 26/11 conspiracy. (File image/News18)

Pakistan vigilant over extradition of terrorist Tahawwur Rana to India. Exclusive communication reveals concerns about 2008 attacks

The Pakistan Mission in the United States has written to its Consulate in Los Angeles, urging close monitoring of the extradition case of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana. News18 has obtained exclusive communication revealing Pakistan’s apprehension in the case of the Chicago businessman wanted in India for his role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The move suggests Pakistan’s worry that Rana’s extradition could expose the modus operandi of the 26/11 terror attacks, potentially implicating the government and army. The Pakistan Embassy in Washington notified the Los Angeles Consulate that the Habeas Corpus appeal by Rana’s legal team, challenging his extradition to India, was rejected.

The Consulate, overseeing Rana’s incarceration, is directed to regularly update the Embassy on Rana’s situation. Rana, a former Pakistani Army doctor, turned LeT terrorist, has been detained in Los Angeles for over a year.

Last month, the Biden administration had urged a California court to reject the habeas corpus petition filed by Rana, advocating his extradition to India for his alleged involvement in the Mumbai attacks. India sought Rana’s provisional arrest in June 2020. Rana, currently detained in Los Angeles, faces extradition following a US court’s approval in May.

E Martin Estrada, the US attorney for the Central District of California, emphasised that Rana’s petition lacks evidence to counter India’s extradition request. Rana’s attorney cited concerns over violating the US-India extradition treaty due to his previous acquittal. The attorney also argued that India’s evidence fails to establish probable cause for the charges.

The US attorney countered Rana’s claim of ignorance regarding his visa application accuracy. Rana is linked to the 26/11 attacks by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, resulting in 166 casualties, including six Americans. India’s National Investigation Agency is pursuing Rana’s extradition through diplomatic channels for his alleged role in the attacks.

Tags:
  1. pakistan
  2. terrorism
first published:August 17, 2023, 16:45 IST
last updated:August 17, 2023, 17:03 IST