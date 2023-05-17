Pakistan Crisis Updates: NAB Summons Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust Case Tomorrow, US Wants to See a Successful Pak, Says White House

Pakistan Crisis Updates: Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi chapter has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in connection with an investigation into the Al-Qadir Trust case on Thursday, reports said.

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict in Imran Khan’s plea against arrest in cases registered in connection with the May 9 protests.

Last week, the courts provided ‘blanket relief’ to the PTI chief following his arrest by NAB in the case with both the Supreme Court declaring his custody by the anti-corruption body “illegal".

The PTI chief accused intelligence agencies of being responsible for shootings and arson during violent protests that followed his arrest last week.

Here are the latest Pakistan news updates: