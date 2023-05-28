CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Earthquake of Magnitude 6 Strikes Pakistan; J&K Feels Strong Jolts, Mild Tremors Felt in Delhi
1-MIN READ

Earthquake of Magnitude 6 Strikes Pakistan; J&K Feels Strong Jolts, Mild Tremors Felt in Delhi

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 12:06 IST

Islamabad, Pakistan

A strong earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale hits Pakistan. (Image: Shutterstock)

Pakistan earthquake: The epicenter of the earthquake is reportedly around 220 km deep near Hindu Kush Mountain range near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border

A strong earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter scale struck several areas of India and Pakistan on Sunday.

The tremors were felt in parts of India including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana and New Delhi. According to local reports said that the tremors were also felt in Srinagar and Poonch areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

The epicentre of the quake was the border region of Afghanistan and Tajikistan and it originated at a depth of 223 km, which considerably reduced its devastating impact, according to the National Seismic Monitoring in Islamabad.

    In Pakistan, the shocks were reported in Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, Haripur, Malakand, Abbottabad, Batgram, Texlia, Pind Dadan Khan and several other parts of the country. No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

    (With inputs from agencies)

