CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Imran Khan LIVEUS Default FearsEric GarcettiRishi SunakSanna Marin
Home » World » Pakistan Edging Closer to Default as Violent Protests May Delay IMF Bailout, Rupee Falls to Record Low
1-MIN READ

Pakistan Edging Closer to Default as Violent Protests May Delay IMF Bailout, Rupee Falls to Record Low

Curated By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Majid Alam

CNN-News18

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 15:26 IST

New Delhi, India

A currency trader counts Pakistani Rupee notes as he prepares an exchange of US dollars in Islamabad, Pakistan (Image: Reuters/Representative)

A currency trader counts Pakistani Rupee notes as he prepares an exchange of US dollars in Islamabad, Pakistan (Image: Reuters/Representative)

The unrest comes at a time when the Shehbaz Sharif government is negotiating with the IMF to restart a $6.5 billion bailout programme

Pakistan is edging closer to a default as the political crisis that emerged after former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest is set to delay an International Monetary Fund bailout.

Deadly clashes between supporters of Imran Khan and police spread across the country after Pakistan’s anti-corruption agency arrested the former prime minister on Tuesday. The violent protests have entered its third day on Thursday and at least eight people have been killed and 290 injured so far across the country.

“It looks increasingly difficult for Pakistan to avoid a default in the absence of fresh funding support coming in," Eng Tat Low, an emerging-market sovereign analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments in Singapore, reportedly told Bloomberg.

“I am also growing more skeptical whether an IMF deal is going to come through. Their heavy debt amortisation against precarious reserves would suggest default is imminent," he added.

The unrest comes at a time when the Shehbaz Sharif government is negotiating with the IMF to restart a $6.5 billion bailout programme, which it needs to avoid a default.

The external debt service is estimated at about $22 billion for fiscal year 2024, according to Columbia Threadneedle.

Pakistan’s rupee has lost nearly 50% over the past 12 months, slumping to a new record low. The main stock index has suffered a double-digit decline over the same period.

On Thursday, the rupee tumbled 3.3% to an all-time low of 300 to the dollar. The country’s international bonds, already in deeply distressed territory of as little as 32 cents, dropped more than 1 cent in the dollar on the day.

top videos

    Dollar bonds due 2031 fell to the lowest since November on Wednesday, trading at 33.85 cents on the dollar. The extra yield investors demand to hold Pakistan’s dollar bonds over US Treasuries has risen above 34 percentage points, close to the record reached late last year.

    Pakistan could default without an IMF loan bailout as its financing options beyond June are uncertain, Moody’s Investor Service said this week.

    About the Author
    Manoj Gupta
    Manoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More
    Tags:
    1. pakistan
    2. Imran Khan
    3. International Monetary Fund
    4. Shehbaz Sharif
    first published:May 11, 2023, 15:26 IST
    last updated:May 11, 2023, 15:26 IST