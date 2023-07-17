Pakistan Elections Likely in November after PM Shehbaz Sharif Hints at Early Exit

General elections in Pakistan are likely to be held in the month of November after the country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he would hand over the reins to the caretaker set-up next month before the completion of the assembly’s tenure. The Pakistan PM made these remarks during an address at the Government College Women’s University in Sialkot on Sunday.

“Next month our government will complete its tenure, [but] we will leave before the completion of our tenure and an interim government will come in,” Shehbaz was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper. He hinted at the return of his exiled brother Nawaz Sharif to the electoral arena. Shehbaz vowed that if voted back to power, Nawaz Sharif would “make Pakistan great”.

“Nawaz Sharif Sahib will turn Pakistan into a progressive state if people provided him another opportunity to lead the country. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the entire leadership of PML-N would change the destiny of the country by putting it on the path of progress and prosperity,” he said.

According to the Constitution of Pakistan, general elections are required to be held under the supervision of a neutral caretaker government to ensure a level playing field for all political parties. The caretaker prime minister is appointed through an agreement between the outgoing prime minister and the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

Read More: Will Hand Over Charge to Caretaker Government in August: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

If an agreement cannot be reached on a candidate, the prime minister and the leader of the Opposition submit their names to a bipartisan committee within a specified timeframe. Should the committee also fail to reach a consensus, the names are then forwarded to the Election Commission of Pakistan, which appoints one of them as the caretaker prime minister.

The appointed caretaker prime minister assembles a Cabinet to manage the country’s affairs, and their tenure concludes as soon as the newly elected prime minister takes the oath of office after the elections. As of now, the identity of the caretaker prime minister remains undecided, as political parties engage in consultations to reach a consensus on the appointment.

These remarks come as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a much-awaited USD 3 billion bailout for the cash-strapped country last week, a move that’s likely saved the nation from defaulting on its debt repayments. Sharif has been trying to overcome the economic crisis since he came into power after Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April 2022.

(With agency inputs)