Pakistan Govt Cracks Down on Imran Khan's Aides, Top PTI Leaders Arrested

A day after the arrest of the former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the crackdown on his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intensified with the late-night apprehension of senior party leader Fawad Chaudhry outside the country’s Supreme Court premises.

The political turmoil in Pakistan reached new heights on Wednesday as violent protests spread across the country, prompting the government to call in the military for assistance.

Khan, who was detained in a dramatic manner on Tuesday during a routine hearing in Islamabad, was remanded in custody for eight days on fresh corruption charges.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry, who had sought refuge inside the court for over 12 hours, was ultimately taken into custody upon leaving, Geo News reported.

Prior to his arrest, Chaudhry expressed concern over the division caused by Khan’s detention and the weakening state of the lawyers’ community due to internal conflicts.

“Never has a petitioner been arrested in such a manner,” he was quoted as saying by Geo.

Fawad’s arrest came hours after PTI Secretary General Asad Umar was arrested from the premises of the IHC — the same court from where Khan was taken into custody.

The party has claimed that 47 of its workers died, and 1000 were arrested in clashes with security forces. It added that five party leaders including Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Ali Zaidi and Akram Usman, were arrested.

Pakistan’s military was called in large parts of the country on Wednesday to maintain the law and order situation as the nationwide protests triggered by the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan continued for the second day.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s military media wing said that May 9 would be remembered as a “black chapter”, referring to the protests “targeting army property and installations” after Imran Khan’s arrest.

“We will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the deadly protests by the supporters of Imran Khan after his arrest in a corruption case and warned to deal with demonstrators with an iron fist.

“Attack on public property is an act of terrorism and enmity towards the country,” he said in a brief address to the nation. Shehbaz added that those taking the law into their own hands would be dealt with an iron fist.