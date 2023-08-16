CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Pakistan Increases Petrol and Diesel Prices for Second Time in a Month
1-MIN READ

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 09:09 IST

Islamabad, Pakistan

People wait for their turn to get fuel at a petrol station in Peshawar, Pakistan January 30, 2023. (Reuters File Photo)

Pakistan raises petrol and diesel prices again, citing fiscal objectives. Second hike this month amid IMF deal and inflation concerns

Pakistan announced a further increase in petrol and high-speed diesel prices on Tuesday, the second such hike in a month. In a statement, the country’s finance ministry said the price of petrol would be raised by 17.50 Pakistani rupees to 290.45 rupees per litre, effective August 16. High-speed diesel will now cost 293.40 rupees per litre after an increase of 20 rupees.

The cash-strapped country announced the latest hike late at night after clearance from caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, who was sworn in on Monday. A day after taking oath as the caretaker PM, Kakar chaired meetings on the economic situation and ongoing developments and promised to continue with the previous government’s policies.

Pakistan’s finance division said prices were revised in response to rising global petroleum prices over the past two weeks. Notably, the government notification did not affect kerosene and light diesel oil prices.

This recent surge in petroleum rates closely follows a series of hikes implemented by the previous administration on August 1, according to Dawn newspaper. Consequently, fuel prices have spiked by nearly Rs40 per litre within a mere 15-day span.

Earlier this month, the country increased petrol and diesel prices to meet fiscal objectives in a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), compounding sky-high inflation.

