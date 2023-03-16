Pakistan Increases Petrol Price by Rs 5, Diesel Sees Hike of Rs 13. Check Details

The Pakistan government on Wednesday increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 13 per litre, respectively. The new price will be enforced from Thursday.

“In the last fortnight, Platts Singapore prices registered an increase. This along with a depreciation of Pak rupee has resulted in an increase of POL (petroleum, oil and lubricant) products in Pakistan,” a press release issued by the Finance Division said.

With the latest increase, petrol will now cost Rs 272 per litre whereas high-speed diesel (HSD) will cost Rs 293 per litre in the cash-strapped nation.

The cost of kerosene has also jumped to Rs 190.29 per litre while the price of light diesel oil (LDO) remains Rs 184.68 per litre.

The surge in fuel prices comes at a time when people in Pakistan are grappling with growing prices of essential commodities.

The statement added that the increase in the price of kerosene had been kept at Rs 2.56 “by reducing government dues on it”. “The price of light diesel oil (LDO) has been kept constant by adjusting government dues as well,” it added.

Pakistan is reportedly facing trouble in arranging crude oil and petroleum products due to foreign exchange constraints and prevailing product pricing.

Earlier in February, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced a reduction in the price of petrol by Rs 5 per litre while keeping the price of HSD unchanged at Rs 280 per litre.

