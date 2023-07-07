Pakistan: Landslide Kills 8 Children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

At least eight children were killed on Thursday after a landslide struck a mountainous area in northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

A massive landslide struck the Martung area in the Shangla district when around nine to 14 children were playing cricket, burying them underneath, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Abid said.

The children, aged between 12-14 years, were trapped under the debris of the landslide, Abid said, adding that one child is still missing.

Efforts are underway to trace the remaining child.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the site to retrieve the children, and an emergency was declared in the Martunga rural health centre and the Puran Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Heavy machines were engaged in the rescue work, and residents also took part in the operation.