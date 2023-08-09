Pakistan Leader of Opposition, Shehbaz Sharif to Discuss Nominees As Deadlock Over Caretaker PM Continues

Deadlock remains over the contender for the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, with a joint session of Parliament expected to convene in the evening after which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to write to President Arif Alvi to initiate the dissolution process of the National Assembly, sources told News18.

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir is also expected to meet the PM to discuss the current situation of the country.

After the National Assembly is dissolved, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will come into action. The ECP is an autonomous constitutional body in charge of organising and conducting elections. According to Article 224 of the Constitution, the ECP must conduct general elections within 60 days after the assembly has completed its five-year term, or within 90 days in the case of an early dissolution.

Even if President Alvi fails to sign the dissolution advice, the National Assembly will stand dissolved on the night of August 11, hours before it would have completed its tenure the next day.

Once the assembly is dissolved by the president or stands dissolved upon the advice, the National Assembly secretariat will issue a notification about the dissolution.

The five-year term of the incumbent National Assembly — the lower house of the Pakistan Parliament — commenced on August 12, 2018, and thus it could have technically remained active till August 12, 2023. However, the PM and PDM’s decision means it is now set for a premature dissolution.

In between the dissolution of the assembly and fresh elections, an interim or caretaker government is appointed, which has to ensure a conducive environment for free and fair elections in the country.

The caretaker cabinet is appointed by the president, but the choice is made in collaboration with the outgoing PM Sharif and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz.

According to sources, the top contenders for the post of caretaker prime minister are:

1. Hafeez Sheikh, former finance minister, who has served in the cabinet of General Musharraf, former president Asif Zardari and Imran Khan.

2. Tariq Bajwa, former finance secretary, who is very close to former PM Nawaz Sharif.

3. Jalil Abbas Jillani, former foreign secretary, and relative of former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani. Jillani was named as the contender for caretaker Prime Minister in 2018 by PMLN.

4. Tassaduq Hussain Jillani is former Chief Justice of Pakistan.

5. Maqbool Baqir is a former Supreme Court judge.

6. Fawad Hassan Fawad - Retired Bureaucrat and Former PS to PM Nawaz Sharif.

7. Hussain Haroon, who served as foreign minister of Pakistan.