Pakistan National Assembly Passes Resolution to File Reference Against Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial

Amid the ongoing rift between the judiciary and the executive, Pakistan’s National Assembly on Monday approved a resolution to file a judicial reference against Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial over alleged misconduct.

The Pakistan government will form a five-member parliamentary committee to prepare and file reference against the Supreme Court judges, sources told CNN-News18.

The reference to the President will be sent by National Assembly Speaker, they added. A legal team of the government is working on the issue.

The resolution comes amid differences over the Pakistan government and the country’s Supreme Court. The Pakistan’s ruling coalition on Monday staged a demonstration outside the Supreme Court to protest against the recent rulings of the judiciary where they allegedly provided blanket relief to former prime minister Imran Khan in a number of cases.

The Shehbaz Sharif government will file a reference in National Assembly by a resolution, sources added.

Last month, a reference was filed against the Chief Justice in the Supreme Judicial Council by a local lawyer Raja Sabatin Khan stating that the Chief Justice had been found guilty of “misconduct” and should be immediately removed from office.

The complaint against the CJP was filed on the basis of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections case.