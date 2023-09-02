Pakistan: Plot to Kill Imran Khan in Jail, Close Aide of Former PM Tells CNN-News18 | Exclusive

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is facing a death threat in the jail that he is lodged in. The sensational charge was made by a close aide of the PTI chief, who has become an opposition force in the country. Dr Salman Ahmad, who has long been incharge of the politician’s election campaign, alleged that an assassin will be lodged inside the same jail and will carry out an attack on Khan.

Ahmad told CNN-News18 that Khan was facing a threat to his life in prison, as another religious hatred campaign had been started against the cricketer-turned-politician under the leadership of Attaullah Tarar. The PML-N leader launched a fresh salvo against the PTI on Saturday saying for the sake of political benefit, a message has been given to the world that Pakistan is not a safe country.

Ahmad further alleged that the threat to Khan’s life was from a religious extremist imprisoned at Attock Jail, who had been hired to carry out a fatal attack. He said the attack will be carried out whenever Khan gets bail, and is leaving the jail premises.

According to media reports, meanwhile, Khan said he had “adjusted” in the environment of the high-security jail. The 70-year-old, in his interaction with his legal team, shared some interesting revelations, the Express Tribune newspaper reported. He is happy over the changing of his status after the suspension of his conviction in the Toshakhana case and has now been given some additional facilities.

The PTI chief said he has completed reading his Islamic books and has asked his legal team to send him writings on political history. It has been learnt that he had a television set on which only the state-run PTV channel could be seen but he usually did not watch it.

Khan was sent to prison on August 5 after his conviction in the Toshakhana case but the Islamabad High Court suspended his sentence on August 29 and ordered his release. But he was not set free as a special court set up to try him in the violation of the official secret act decided to remand him in jail until September 13.