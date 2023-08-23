Pakistan PM Kakar Admits Nation ‘Incentivizes’ Corruption, Vows to Fight Terror

Pakistan Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday lamented that Pakistan’s successive administrations have struggled to stop corruption. “(The country’s) system incentivises corruption,” Kakar admitted. Kakar said the government’s economic strategy is to bring people under the tax net and use that money for Pakistan’s betterment, including fighting terror and poverty.

Pakistan PM Kakar also admitted that people residing in the Indus Basin are facing food insecurity because of Pakistan’s “collective inefficiency”.

“We plan on taxing people, and using those taxes to provide for the underprivileged. This is our aim. If we do not fulfil our aims, then we are to blame,” Kakar said.

He said the fight against terrorism in Pakistan will continue and the nation will now bow down to threats emerging from radicalism, extremism and intolerance, Pakistan newspaper The Dawn said in a report.

“Pakistan will not surrender in front of radicalism, extremism and intolerance. This is our home and we will run the country on our terms,” Pakistan PM Kakar said.

Pakistan PM Kakar said the fight against terrorism must continue no matter what and asserted that surrendering was not an option.

“Those who have misconceptions that such attacks will tire us should know that we will never forget our martyrs or their sacrifices and won’t refrain from such sacrifices in future. We will, in fact, pursue them,” Pakistan PM Kakar was quoted as saying by The Dawn.

He lauded the army for fighting terrorists in Waziristan which led to the deaths of six soldiers. At least four terrorists were killed and two others were injured in the gun battle. He said while law enforcement and army personnel receive salaries for the work they do but Pakistan also pays them with honour and respect.

Kakar said that the nation’s law enforcement agencies were not running on donations and the government is spending its own money collected through taxes to fight terrorism.

Calling suicide bombers “dogs of hell”, Kakar said: “The suicide bombers … the dogs of hell … do they think that my soldiers sitting in Waziristan, Balochistan or any other corner of the country don’t know what God has in store for them.”

“We will keep fighting against the misguided,” Kakar said.