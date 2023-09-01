Pakistan PM Kakar Says No Relief on Inflated Power Bills, Petrol Prices Cross 300

Pakistan caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar said Pakistanis will have to pay their electricity bills in full on Thursday at the Prime Minister’s House.

Kakar fuelled speculation in the minds of Pakistanis when he and some of his ministers hinted towards an “immediate relief”. However, he told reporters that people will have to pay their outstanding bills. This will likely anger Pakistanis more because many of them missed their deadlines and now may have to pay the late fees.

In order to stem further unrest fuelled by the highly inflated electricity bills, the Pakistan PM said that neither army men, nor government officials or the judiciary enjoy discounted electricity bills when questioned about social media rumours that certain sections of the society were entitled to free units.

“If someone tells me here that electricity units of judges, generals, and Wapda employees are free, should I accept that? We have to officially inquire about the factual position. It is mixed,” Kakar was quoted as saying by the Dawn.

“We have no ulterior motive, plan or larger-than-life grand ambitions for which we are speaking here. It is not like oppressive rulers have come to power and are sucking the blood of the poor. If someone is thinking like this, then they must shun this thought,” he further added.

The common man in Pakistan will not be happy despite Kakar’s attempts to calm tensions. In order to buy some more time, Kakar said a fresh announcement will be made soon. “We will announce a relief package for electricity consumers in two days, but I cannot share its details because people will start criticising us if we cannot fulfil our promise for any reason,” Kakar said, while his ministers chose to blame the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and previous governments for the crisis.

Pakistan saw protests throughout this week across the country with people demanding relief from the exorbitant electricity bills. Protest marches were taken out and people burnt electricity bills in protest.

After failing to announce a relief plan for electricity bills, the Kakar-led government also raised fuel prices in Pakistan. A litre of petrol now costs PKR 300. The Pakistan interim government increased the petroleum levy on petrol by PKR 5 per litre.

“Owing to the increasing trend of petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variations, the government has decided to revise the existing consumer prices of petroleum products,” the Pakistan finance ministry said.