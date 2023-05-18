Pakistan PM Sharif Calls Emergency Cabinet Meet, Likely to Take Action Against Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday decided to hold an emergency cabinet meeting which will be attended by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a key government ally, leaders amid the ongoing political turmoil in the country. The meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday.

Sources have told CNN-News18 that the Army Act is likely to be discussed in the meeting and the PDM, which has leaders from 13 parties, will be briefed about the action which is likely to be taken by Pakistan establishment against former chief minister Imran Khan.

Sources have added that Khan’s rebellious acts against the Pakistani government are “unacceptable". A message has also been conveyed to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to either leave the country or be ready to face action under the Army Act.

He referred to the violent protests following the arrest of the cricketer-turned-politician on May 9 that led to several deaths and dozens of military and state installations being destroyed by the protesters.

Sharif had blamed his predecessor Khan for the mayhem by his supporters following his arrest.

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, the protesters stormed the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and also torched the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore.

On Tuesday, Sharif vowed to bring to justice the planners and leaders of the violent protests that targeted military installations and “disrespected martyrs" as he termed the incidents of May 9 as the “darkest chapter" in the country’s history.

(with inputs from PTI)