As Pakistan continues to reel under severe economic crisis, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has blamed former premier Imran Khan for “derailing his own IMF [International Monetary Fund] programme’.

This latest rebuke comes as the cash-strapped country has been scrambling to sign the much-anticipated staff-level agreement with the IMF for several weeks now.

“He (Khan) does not want the poor people to get relief from inflation and economic pressures," Shehbaz was quoted as saying by Geo News, berating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman for creating hindrances in Pakistan’s road to stability.

Pakistan’s economic downfall has also led to the historic devaluation of the rupee and the depletion of foreign exchange reserves.

Shehbaz has accused Imran Khan of running away from courts as the former Prime Minister struggles to navigate through a host of court cases he is embroiled in.

“First, he ran away from the IMF programme and now he is running away from the courts," the Pakistan PM said.

Moreover, the coalition government in the country has repeatedly slammed Imran’s PTI for making “deliberate" attempts for throwing the IMF programme off route.

According to Geo News, the PTI-led administration signed a $6.5 billion loan agreement with the Washington-based lender but went back on several promises that it made to secure the much-needed funding for a failing economy.

As per the report, the persistent political turmoil in Pakistan has also sent jitters across the markets as the PTI has been on the streets since it was ousted from power in April last year.

Further slamming the PTI chief, the Pakistan prime minister has alleged that Khan’s agenda includes spreading anarchy and chaos on the streets of the country — which will ultimately lead to “instability".

As things stand, the Shehbaz Sharif government is trying to convince the global lender to release more than $1 billion loan tranche to avert a default.

