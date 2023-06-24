Pakistan Polls: Nawaz Sharif Will Be PML(N)’s Candidate, Shehbaz Told to Pave Way for Return

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) top leaders are meeting in London under the leadership of PML(N) chief and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached London after attending the Global Finance Summit in Paris.

The meeting is being held to discuss the strategy for the upcoming elections, if they are to be held in Pakistan towards the end of this year.

People familiar with the developments said that Nawaz Sharif will be the prime ministerial candidate for the upcoming elections. They also said Nawaz Sharif is planning to travel UAE and Saudi Arabia for seeking support.

Nawaz Sharif is in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 due to health reasons. He was disqualified by the Pakistan Supreme Court and barred from holding any public office in 2017 and was again barred from holding public office for life 2018 after a probe ordered by the Supreme Court on Panama Papers found him guilty of not disclosing money from his son Hussain Nawaz’s Dubai-based firm.

Shehbaz Sharif was instructed to pave the path for him to return to Pakistan. Earlier this month Shehbaz himself said that Pakistani politics would change if his brother returns while urging him to take over the reins of the party.

“You will see that the map of politics will change when Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan,” Shehbaz Sharif said earlier.

The people mentioned above said the Pakistan government will bring resolutions and bills to amend the laws of disqualification in the parliament in a bid to overturn Nawaz Sharif’s lifetime disqualification, paving the way for him to reenter electoral politics.

However, a final decision will be taken only after Pakistan swears-in its new chief justice Qazi Faez Isa on September 17.

Nawaz instructed brother Shehbaz Sharif, defence minister Khawaja Asif, leader Ayaz Sadiq, daughter Maryam Nawaz and nephew Hamza Shehbaz to take charge of poll preparations and campaigning.

The PML-(N) meeting will resume on Saturday and is expected to last for three days.