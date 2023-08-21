Pakistan President Says He Was Unaware of Bills Returned, Interim Govt Junks Claim

Pakistan’s interim law minister Irfan Aslam and information minister Mur­taza Solangi rejected Pakistan President Arif Alvi’s stance that he was unaware of the bills being returned to them. Aslam said that the government did not receive any bill from the presidency referring to the Official Secrets Amendment Bill, 2023 and Pakistan Army Amendment Bill, 2023.

A clash between the interim government and the Pakistan President erupted last week after the former claimed that the President approved changes to the Official Secrets Act and the Pakistan Army Act.

“Under Article 75 of the Constitution, the president only has two options: either to sign a bill or reject it; in case of rejection, he has to give reasons for returning the bills unsigned,” Aslam was quoted as saying by Pakistan-based newspaper the Dawn.

Aslam highlighted the legal and constitutional position on the two bills and said the interim set up did not receive any of the two bills from Alvi’s office due to which both bills have now become law.

The interim law minister pointed out that Pakistan President Alvi did not exercise the options available to him and kept the bills pending at the Presidency which means that after the passage of 10 days they automatically became laws.

The information minister Solangi said that they will not take any action against the president. “The sanctity and respect of the president’s office do not allow us to make any such move. No action can be taken against him till he is in his office,” Solangi was quoted as saying by the Dawn.

Aslam pointed out that the returning of the bills without any observations or assent is not allowed under the Pakistan Constitution. “Such a course of action is against the letter and spirit of the Constitution,” he said.

Pakistan President Alvi claims he asked his staff to return the bills unsigned within the stipulated time to render them ineffective, but on August 19, Pakistan media outlets reported Alvi on Saturday gave his assent to the Of­­ficial Secrets (Amend­m­ent) Bill 2023 and the Pakistan Army (Amend­ment) Bill 2023.

“As God is my witness, I did not sign the Official Secrets Amendment Bill, 2023 and Pakistan Army Amendment Bill, 2023 as I disagreed with these laws. confirmed from them many times that whether they have been returned and was assured that they were. However, I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command,” Alvi said on Sunday.

Section 6-A of the Of­­ficial Secrets (Amend­m­ent) Act, 2023 says that revealing identities of intelligence agency members, informants, or sources without permission will lead to a prison sentence of up to three years and a fine of up to PKR 10 million.

The amended Army Act will subject individuals found guilty of disclosing any sensitive information obtained officially to five-year rigorous imprisonment.