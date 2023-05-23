Pakistan: PTI Leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi Arrested Again Minutes After Being Released from Jail

In another jolt to former prime minister Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), party vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was arrested again minutes after being released from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Tuesday evening.

As per Geo TV, another PTI leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema was also arrested again soon after her release.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court ordered Qureshi’s release after he submitted an undertaking stating that he would abstain from inciting party supporters.

Qureshi was among the top PTI leaders arrested from Islamabad within 24 hours of the outbreak of violent protests by PTI workers following former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

This comes hours after Shireen Mazari, a former minister and Khan’s close aide, quit the PTI and condemned the actions of the 70-year-old leader’s supporters who attacked and torched sensitive defence installations across Pakistan on May 9.

Mazari, 72, announced her resignation and retirement from active politics after she was released following her arrest for the fourth time since May 12 when she was picked from her residence by police and sent to jail in connection with the violence on May 9. She served as the minister for human rights from 2018 to 2022, under Khan’s regime.

Addressing a press conference, she said she had given a undertaking in the Islamabad High Court. “Not only the May 9 and 10 violence, but I have always condemned every kind of violence especially against state institutions and symbols like the General Headquarters, Supreme Court and Parliament," she said.

The National Assembly, the lower house of Pakistan’s Parliament, on Monday passed a resolution vowing to try May 9 rioters, who were involved in attacks on military and state installations, under the existing laws including the Army Act and the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The resolution, which was moved by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, has been adopted by the House after a majority of lawmakers voted in favour of it.

(with inputs from news agency PTI)