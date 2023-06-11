27 Killed, 145 Injured After Heavy Rains, Wind in Pakistan; Emergency Declared in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least 27 people, including eight children, were killed following heavy rains and strong winds in northwest Pakistan.

The storms hit four districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province including Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts on Saturday. 15 people were killed in Bannu district alone, including five siblings aged between two and 11, AFP reported.

“At least 12 people were buried alive after the roofs and walls of their houses collapsed," Taimur Ali Khan, a spokesman for the provincial disaster management authority, reportedly told the news agency.

The authorities have declared an emergency in all four of the districts.

Around 145 people were injured and more than 200 livestock died. The heavy wind also uprooted trees and knocked down electrical transmission towers.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed grief over the loss of life loss from the storm and ordered authorities to carry out relief operations.

Last year, Pakistan was lashed by unprecedented monsoon rains over the summer that put a third of the country under water, damaging two million homes, killing more than 1,700 people and affecting 33 million people.

Meanwhile, in the south of the country, authorities said on Sunday that a cyclone was approaching Pakistan and India from the Arabian Sea.

Sharif ordered officials to put in place emergency measures in advance of the approaching Cyclone.

The “severe and intense” cyclone with wind speeds of 150 kilometers per hour (93 miles per hour) was on a course toward the country’s south, Pakistan’s disaster management agency said.

“Fishermen are advised not to venture into the open sea till the system is over by June 17,"it said.