Pakistan Rupee Hits Record Low of 300 to the US Dollar

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 12:22 IST
A currency trader counts Pakistani Rupee notes as he prepares an exchange of US dollars in Islamabad, Pakistan (Image: Reuters/Representative)
Pakistan rupee reaches a historic low of 300 against the U.S. dollar in interbank trade, marking its third consecutive day of record decline
The Pakistan rupee hit 300 to the U.S. dollar in interbank trade on Thursday, traders said, as it touched a record low for a third consecutive day.
The currency closed at 299.6 against the dollar on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous day, when it had weakened to close at 299 to the U.S. unit.(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More