CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Chandrayaan-3PM Modi@BRICSXi@BRICSSergei SurovikinChina Fire
Home » World » Pakistan Rupee Hits Record Low of 300 to the US Dollar
1-MIN READ

Pakistan Rupee Hits Record Low of 300 to the US Dollar

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 12:22 IST

Islamabad, Pakistan

A currency trader counts Pakistani Rupee notes as he prepares an exchange of US dollars in Islamabad, Pakistan (Image: Reuters/Representative)

A currency trader counts Pakistani Rupee notes as he prepares an exchange of US dollars in Islamabad, Pakistan (Image: Reuters/Representative)

Pakistan rupee reaches a historic low of 300 against the U.S. dollar in interbank trade, marking its third consecutive day of record decline

The Pakistan rupee hit 300 to the U.S. dollar in interbank trade on Thursday, traders said, as it touched a record low for a third consecutive day.

The currency closed at 299.6 against the dollar on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous day, when it had weakened to close at 299 to the U.S. unit.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
first published:August 24, 2023, 12:22 IST
last updated:August 24, 2023, 12:22 IST