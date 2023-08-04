Pakistan Supreme Court Dismisses Imran Khan’s Plea Against Toshakhana Trial

In a major setback to Imran Khan in the Toshakhana corruption case, the Pakistan Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the former prime minister’s plea against trial proceedings in the criminal complaint against him after he withdrew the petition.

This comes two days after the apex court on Wednesday denied Imran’s request to stay the trial in the Toshakhana case being heard at an Islamabad sessions court, Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper reported. However, it granted him relief by postponing further proceedings until today, allowing him to approach the court again if an adverse order was passed by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The IHC, on Thursday, reserved its verdict on a set of petitions filed by Imran Khan against the Toshakhana trial, with expectations that the verdict will be issued today. The IHC will also rule on Imran’s appeal against the trial court’s decision to refuse his right to produce witnesses in the case. Originally, a three-member SC bench was supposed to hear the cricketer-turned-politician’s plea. However, earlier today, the bench was reconstituted.

The Toshakhana case, filed by ruling party lawmakers, revolves around a criminal complaint lodged by the ECP. It alleges that Imran Khan had “deliberately concealed" details of gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana—a government repository where presents given to officials from foreign officials are kept—during his time as the prime minister. According to Toshakhana rules, gifts and other materials received by relevant individuals should be reported to the Cabinet Division.

Imran Khan, 70, currently faces nearly 200 charges, including sedition, terrorism, and abetting murder. One significant event that sparked nationwide protests was his arrest from inside a court in May. Some of these protests turned violent, leading to concerns about the atmosphere of hostility towards the military.

Despite the challenges he faces and the controversies surrounding him, Imran Khan maintains his innocence and reiterates his commitment to peaceful means of protest and political engagement.