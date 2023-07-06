Pakistan Taliban Has Access to US Weapons in Afghanistan: Report | Impact on Ties with Islamabad

A recent report published by Small Arms Survey, based on the undercover field work by Afghan Peace Watch (APW) late last year in Helmand, Kandahar and Nangarhar, has thrown light on how Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has access to US weapons left by them for smuggling.

The report says despite Afghan Taliban efforts to consolidate control over former Afghan National Defence and Security Force (ANDSF) stockpiles, and clamp down on unauthorised dealers, TTP continue to access the US weaponry, indicating a clear inability or unwillingness to block these arms trafficking dynamics that is highly localised owing to internal Taliban dynamics, commercial, political, and security interests, as well as longstanding ties between armed groups, fighters, and for-profit smuggling networks — difficult to dismantle.

Anecdotal reporting suggests that the Taliban have been particularly careful to assert control over remaining stockpiles of US-manufactured M4 and M16 assault rifles, night vision and thermal sights, and other high-value items not normally in circulation in the region.

M45 and M16s are valued at roughly two to three times the price of an AK-pattern assault rifle. Nevertheless, groups allied with the Taliban, including the TTP, continue to gain access to the US weaponry.

These supply patterns indicate an inability or unwillingness to block these transfers, further complicating relations with Pakistan.

The Small Arms Survey is a global centre of excellence whose mandate is to generate impartial, evidence-based, and policy-relevant knowledge on all aspects of small arms and armed violence.

According to Nikkei Asia report, modern arms and “sophisticated” night-vision devices left by the US forces are being used by TTP to carry out attacks in Pakistan.

The US Department of Defense report last year said the US troops had left $7.12 billion of weapons and equipment when it pulled out of Afghanistan amid Taliban takeover.

Foreign Policy reported last April that $48 million worth of ammunition provided to Afghan forces when the US left.

“At least 78 aircraft worth $923.3 million, 9,524 air-to-ground munitions valued at $6.54 million, over 40,000 vehicles, more than 3,00,000 weapons, and nearly all night vision, surveillance, communications, and biometric equipment provided to the [Afghan defense forces] were left behind,” a report published by Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) this February said, citing Department of Defense data.

TTP has been active in northwest tribal regions of Pakistan, part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, since Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan. Last year, TTP was responsible for 150 attacks across Pakistan that killed dozens, Al Jazeera had reported citing Pakistan’s agencies.