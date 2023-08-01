Pakistan Think Tank Raises Concern for Govt as Nation Witnesses Surge in Suicide Attacks

Pakistan is witnessing a concerning surge in the number of suicide attacks. The number of suicide attacks have grown and the number of fatalities from these suicide bomb blasts have also risen compared to the previous year, the Dawn said in a report.

In the first seven months of the year 2023, Pakistan witnessed at least 18 suicide attacks. These attacks have led to the death of more than 200 people and have injured over 450 people.

In 2022, Pakistan recorded 15 suicide attacks in total. The number of suicide attacks have grown largely after the ceasefire between the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) and the Pakistan government ended.

The most recent casualties of a suicide bomb attack were the attendees at a political event in Bajaur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The Islamic State’s Khorasan wing (IS-K) claimed responsibility for the attack which led to the death of more than 40 people among whom 23 were minors.

The report on the increase in suicide attack was compiled by the Pak­is­tan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS). The think tank made the findings public on Monday.

The PICSS report also highlighted the most severely affected region in the tribal belt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. At least 9 suicide attacks in the year 2023 have been reported from the KP province. These attacks claimed over 60 lives and injured over 150 people.

Sunday’s attack on the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers’ convention was the deadliest so far. The report says: “Mainland’ KP faced its own share of devastation, with four suicide attacks causing the deaths of more than 110 people and leaving 245 injured”.

It also mentions the Peshawar Police Line attack where a suicide bomber detonated a bomb inside a mosque, killing at least 100 people, stood out as the “deadliest in the country”.

The report also pointed out that Balochistan is also witnessing a troubling wave of violence. Balochistan witnessed at least four suicide attacks within the first seven months of 2023. At least 14 people died and 27 others were injured in these attacks. Sindh has reported one suicide attack which led to the deaths of five individuals and injuring 18 others.