CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :North KoreaMyanmarPrince HarryUkraine WarElon Musk Interview
Home » World » Pakistan to Supply Ukraine with 230 Containers of Military Equipment Despite Ties with Russia
1-MIN READ

Pakistan to Supply Ukraine with 230 Containers of Military Equipment Despite Ties with Russia

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 10:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Ukrainian soldiers who are undergoing training at Bovington Camp, a British Army military base, pose on top of a FV 4034 Challenger 2 tank in southwest England. (AFP)

Ukrainian soldiers who are undergoing training at Bovington Camp, a British Army military base, pose on top of a FV 4034 Challenger 2 tank in southwest England. (AFP)

The shipment of weapons to Ukraine by Pakistan comes even as Islamabad is seeking Russian help to upgrade its aircraft engines and hoping to get discounted oil from Moscow

Pakistan will supply Ukraine with 230 containers of military equipment in a bid to arm the nation against Russian aggression, a report has said.

The bolstering of ties between Kyiv and Islamabad comes even as Pakistan seeks Russian assistance to upgrade its weapons.

Islamabad will send the 230 defence containers to Ukraine from the Karachi port this month, a report in The Economic Times said. It further said that the defence items will be shipped on two ships MV Bokram and MV Kherson.

However, there were no further details on the specifications of the defence supply to Ukraine.

The vessel transferring the weapons from Pakistan to Ukraine are using the US and European flags, while their main entry points into Europe is through ports in Poland and Germany.

The transfer of weapons by Islamabad comes even as Pakistan is seeking Russian help to upgrade its aircraft engines. The country also hopes to get discounted oil from Russia this month.

RELATED NEWS

Islamabad’s supply of weapons to Kyiv comes as Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova up her three-day visit to India on Wednesday and said it is important to have India on Zelenskyy’s peace formula.

The report also said that Ukraine-Pakistan-China had created a nexus to share missile technology among themselves. Earlier in 2021, Islamabad was keen to purchase an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system from Ukraine.

Pakistan has established itself as a major supplier of weapons and defence equipment to Ukraine in exchange for Western aid.

Earlier in January, reports said Pakistan sent a consignment of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. The massive consignments, having 159 containers, included 155mm artillery shells, M4A2 propelling bag charges, M82 primers and PDM fuses. The weapons were sent to Kyiv through Poland in a ship named BBC Vesuvius.

Last year, Britain supplied weapons and ammunition to Ukraine via Romania using Pakistan as an air bridge.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
Majid Alam
Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
Tags:
  1. Islamabad
  2. kyiv
  3. pakistan
  4. Russia
  5. Ukraine
  6. ukraine war
first published:April 13, 2023, 10:49 IST
last updated:April 13, 2023, 10:51 IST