Pakistan to Supply Ukraine with 230 Containers of Military Equipment Despite Ties with Russia

Pakistan will supply Ukraine with 230 containers of military equipment in a bid to arm the nation against Russian aggression, a report has said.

The bolstering of ties between Kyiv and Islamabad comes even as Pakistan seeks Russian assistance to upgrade its weapons.

Islamabad will send the 230 defence containers to Ukraine from the Karachi port this month, a report in The Economic Times said. It further said that the defence items will be shipped on two ships MV Bokram and MV Kherson.

However, there were no further details on the specifications of the defence supply to Ukraine.

The vessel transferring the weapons from Pakistan to Ukraine are using the US and European flags, while their main entry points into Europe is through ports in Poland and Germany.

The transfer of weapons by Islamabad comes even as Pakistan is seeking Russian help to upgrade its aircraft engines. The country also hopes to get discounted oil from Russia this month.

Islamabad’s supply of weapons to Kyiv comes as Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova up her three-day visit to India on Wednesday and said it is important to have India on Zelenskyy’s peace formula.

The report also said that Ukraine-Pakistan-China had created a nexus to share missile technology among themselves. Earlier in 2021, Islamabad was keen to purchase an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system from Ukraine.

Pakistan has established itself as a major supplier of weapons and defence equipment to Ukraine in exchange for Western aid.

Earlier in January, reports said Pakistan sent a consignment of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. The massive consignments, having 159 containers, included 155mm artillery shells, M4A2 propelling bag charges, M82 primers and PDM fuses. The weapons were sent to Kyiv through Poland in a ship named BBC Vesuvius.

Last year, Britain supplied weapons and ammunition to Ukraine via Romania using Pakistan as an air bridge.

