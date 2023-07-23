Pakistani Prisoners in 67 Countries Top 12,000; Saudi, UAE Hold Half, India Has Over 600

More than 12,000 Pakistanis are currently languishing in jails across 67 nations, with a significant number of citizens incarcerated in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to a recent disclosure by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Out of the total, 3,100 individuals each, are held in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In addition to this, Greece houses 811 Pakistani prisoners, a country previously in the news due to a boat tragedy that claimed the lives of over 200 Pakistanis. The data indicates that India detains 683 Pakistanis, Iraq holds 672, Italy has 586, Oman incarcerates 540, and the United Kingdom detains 275 Pakistani nationals.

“Weak regulation of labour migration in Pakistan leaves thousands of mostly low-wage Pakistani male workers vulnerable to human trafficking, forced labour, ill-treatment in detention overseas and even the risk of death,” the Justice Project Pakistan said.

The Pak foreign ministry highlighted its dedication to addressing the plight of these prisoners and supporting overseas Pakistanis. The Pakistan Community Welfare and Education Fund (PCW&EF), managed by the ministry, plays a crucial role in providing legal assistance to imprisoned Pakistanis, including covering lawyers’ fees, fines, and repatriation expenses for destitute prisoners.

In a written response, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the country’s foreign ministry is fully cognisant of its responsibilities toward overseas Pakistanis, especially those who are imprisoned in foreign jails. “Our missions are continuously engaged with the local governments in order to facilitate prisoners in the best possible manner,” he said.

As per Pakistani media reports, the country’s missions abroad promptly engage with the local authorities through the foreign affairs ministry of the respective nation to secure consular access.

The report said all necessary measures are taken to release, consular services, and repatriate the prisoners. Moreover, legal assistance is offered on a need basis, including hiring lawyers, providing translation services, and supporting prisoners’ cases, according to Dawn.

Apart from consular visits, Pakistani missions also reach out to prisoners on significant occasions, such as their Independence Day and Eid holidays. During these visits, prisoners receive essential items, including toiletries and sweets.

Additionally, the missions initiate mercy petitions for convicted prisoners in the host countries’ royal courts and offer support to prisoners’ families by arranging telephonic calls and facilitating in-person visits.