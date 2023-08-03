Pakistan's Anti-India Agenda Exposed by News18: Multi-National Plan Connived Ahead of Article 370 Anniversary

Following the expose of Pakistan’s plan to organise anti-India events leading up to the August 5 anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, News18 has once more disclosed the toolkit employed for this purpose. The uncovered multi-national scheme by Pakistan aims to discredit India on the global stage.

After the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, terrorism and those exploiting it for political purposes have faced significant setbacks. This move has also contributed to increased investment, tourism, and educational opportunities, fostering overall development in Kashmir.

However, this move has not gone down well for Pakistan. Despite limited international attention, it persists in portraying a negative image of India on the global platform concerning this matter.

According to News18, the toolkit for Pakistan’s anti-India campaign reveals a series of events orchestrated by the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Named “Youm-e-Istehsal" (Day of Exploitation), August 5 marks the commemoration of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistani embassies and high commissions worldwide have been assigned the task of disseminating anti-India propaganda as part of this campaign.

News18 has accessed the blue-print of Pakistan’s foreign ministry. Following are events organised by Pakistan that aim to target India: