Pakistan's Anti-India Agenda Exposed by News18: Multi-National Plan Connived Ahead of Article 370 Anniversary

Following the expose of Pakistan’s plan to organise anti-India events leading up to the August 5 anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, News18 has once more disclosed the toolkit employed for this purpose. The uncovered multi-national scheme by Pakistan aims to discredit India on the global stage.
After the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, terrorism and those exploiting it for political purposes have faced significant setbacks. This move has also contributed to increased investment, tourism, and educational opportunities, fostering overall development in Kashmir.
However, this move has not gone down well for Pakistan. Despite limited international attention, it persists in portraying a negative image of India on the global platform concerning this matter.
According to News18, the toolkit for Pakistan’s anti-India campaign reveals a series of events orchestrated by the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).
Named “Youm-e-Istehsal" (Day of Exploitation), August 5 marks the commemoration of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistani embassies and high commissions worldwide have been assigned the task of disseminating anti-India propaganda as part of this campaign.
News18 has accessed the blue-print of Pakistan’s foreign ministry. Following are events organised by Pakistan that aim to target India:
- Pakistan Embassy in Turkey organised a Seminar titled “Jammu & Kashmir Dispute, Searching for a Solution” to celebrate Youm-eIstehsal and to protest against the abrogation of Article 370.
- In Belgium, its embassy has organised a week-long “Photo Exhibition” to celebrate Youm-e-Istehsaland to protest against abrogation of Article 370.
- The Pakistani mission in Malaysia organised a “Photo Exhibition” and “Kashmir Day Seminar” at the High Commission of Pakistan, Malaysia to celebrate Youm-e-Istehsaland to protest against the abrogation of Article 370.
- In the United Kingdom, Pak Consulate in Birmingham organised a Webinar titled “Disenfranchised youth of Kashmir” on Zoom meeting to celebrate Youm-e-Istehsaland to protest against the abrogation of Article 370.
- At their Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Pakistan has organised a Webinar titled “Myth of Normalcy in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir” on Zoom meeting to celebrate Youm-e-Istehsaland to protest on Article 370.
- Lebanon: Pak embassy is organising a “Webinar on Kashmir” via Zoom meeting to celebrate Youm-e-Istehsaland to protest against the abrogation of Article 370
- Pak missions are actively tweeting on X, formerly known as Twitter, against India but they are not getting any traction according to their followers. They are using 2 new hashtags to propagate anti-India content: #India_Changing_IIOJK_Demography #youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir