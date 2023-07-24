Pakistan's Ruling Coalition Faces Split Amid Row Over Interim PM Candidate

Pakistan’s ruling coalition faces a split as a difference has emerged between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over the nomination of finance minister (FM) Ishaq Dar as the interim Prime Minister. The opposition is voicing reservations over a candidate linked to the “Sharif family."

This comes as the current government’s tenure is set to conclude on August 14, and the Election Commission will announce the date for the next general election. The government may dissolve the National Assembly on August 8.

The coalition is currently engaged in talks with stakeholders, including the military, to address these growing concerns, Dawn newspaper reported. Both parties advocate for a political figure to lead the caretaker government in the country and avoid any potential delays in the upcoming elections.

PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif aims to nominate FM Ishaq Dar as interim PM, sparking PPP concerns over a “Sharif family" candidate for a ‘neutral’ setup, according to Pakistani newspaper. PML-N has reached out to other stakeholders, including the country’s all-powerful military, to address PPP’s reservations.

Both parties advocate a politician to lead the caretaker government and avoid poll delays. As per reports, former prime minister and exiled PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif is in Dubai for talks with PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

“Like the appointment of the army chief last November, Nawaz Sharif has once again made it clear that the PML-N-led coalition will appoint the interim PM of its choosing, come what may,” a party leader in Punjab told Pakistan’s Dawn.

“Mr Sharif may manage to allay the concerns of Asif Zardari regarding Ishaq Dar’s name [for the interim PM] by taking a stance that a disagreement between political parties on the post would allow the establishment to take advantage of the situation — a scenario which might lead to an inordinate delay in elections,” the Pak insider added.

Pakistan media reports say that Dar’s name came into focus as the government considers changes to empower the caretaker setup for economic continuity and attract foreign investment. The final decision on Dar’s candidature will be taken next week in consultation with the PPP.