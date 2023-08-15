Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan, who is lodged in the Attock jail after being sentenced to three-year imprisonment in the Toshakhana corruption case, has been kept in solitary confinement in a small cell, his aide Salman Haider told CNN-News18 exclusively.

“The space in the cell is so narrow that a bag with his belongings, too, can’t be kept there. He is given a bucket of water for bathing and flushing,” said Haider.

“There is no staff near his cell so he can’t talk to anyone. He has not been provided with any facility, despite the decision of the Islamabad High Court. He has been denied newspapers and books, which are his fundamental rights as the former Prime Minister,” he added.

According to Haider, in complete defiance of the High court’s decision, his oppressors are not allowing lawyers to meet Khan. “This is an open violation of the rule of law and Constitution. Despite this total lack of civility and due process, Khan is fighting and his spirit is strong,” said Haider.

“I request the international community not to maintain silence on his oppression and persecution,” he urged.

‘FEARS OF SLOW POISONING’

The Election Commission, following his conviction, barred the politician from participating in political activities for five years. The PTI Core Committee on Monday expressed concerns that Khan could suffer from “slow-poisoning" and demanded that arrangements be made to instantly provide him home-made food and water, The News reported.

The PTI also strongly denounced the “unjustifiable delay” in the hearing of the bail application of Khan, who faces several charges of corruption as well as terrorism.

The PTI leaders expressed concerns over the unnecessary delay on the plea to transfer him to Adiala jail. They said that after the “darkest decision of the most controversial and biased judge, the prejudice and partiality of the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court was becoming a key contributor to the murder of justice".

KHAN’s I-DAY MESSAGE

Meanwhile, Khan, in a pre-recorded video message for the Independence Day, said Pakistanis should struggle for justice and equality as only a country which gives importance to justice and merit flourishes.

“Pakistan was a dream of Allama Iqbal and Mohammad Ali Jinnah (Pakistan’s founder), whose entire struggle was to liberate the Muslims of (undivided) India by establishing a state like Medina whose leaders ruled over the world," he said.

“They dreamed of such a Pakistan where the most important thing was justice and equality and the law protected the weaker section of the society from the powerful people," the cricketer-turned-politician said.

The PTI leader said that Pakistanis do not need to look for opportunities in other nations when justice, which encourages merit, prevails in Pakistan. “No matter wherever you go, you won’t find a place better than Pakistan. So let’s make this country better by struggling together for Pakistan’s independence (from the claws of injustice and inequality)," Khan said.

