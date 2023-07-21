Pak’s Imran Khan to Be Charged for May 9 Attack on Corps Commander House in Lahore: Special Prosecutor | Exclusive

Pakistan’s former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan will be charged for the May 9 attack on the Corps Commander House in Lahore after his arrest in a corruption case, special prosecutor Farhad Ali Shah told a local court, according to local sources.

“Khan is involved in rioting and attacking the Corps Commander’s House in Lahore,” Shah said. “We have sufficient evidence and witnesses to prove that.”

ALSO READ | Imran Khan’s Ex-Principal Secretary Azam Khan to Become Approver Against Him: CNN News18 Exclusive

He also told court that the investigation in the case is almost over. “We are going to prosecute him for fuelling and supporting this attack,” he said.

WHAT HAPPENED ON MAY 9?

On May 9, violent protests erupted after the arrest of Khan in a corruption case by paramilitary Rangers from the premises of the Islamabad High Court.

His party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander House), Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

Law enforcement agencies arrested around 8,000 people across the country, mostly party leaders and workers of the PTI, for their alleged involvement in the violence.

LAST WEEK’s APPEARANCE

Khan last week appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of Punjab Police and recorded his statement in 10 terrorism cases registered against him in the wake of attacks on military installations on May 9 in Lahore.

According to the police, the PTI chief appeared before the JIT headed by Lahore Investigation DIG Kamran Adil and quizzed him for 45 minutes.

Khan is accused of “aiding the attackers” who set the Lahore Corps Commander House on fire.

Talking to reporters, PTI leader Asad Umar said Imran Khan has recorded his statement at the DIG investigation headquarters office and responded to all queries of the JIT members.

He said that Khan was in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) when the military and state buildings came under attack. Khan is facing over 150 cases related to terrorism, murder, blasphemy and inciting the public to violence.

With PTI Inputs