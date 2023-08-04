Papua New Guinea PM Hails Lasting Impact of Modi's Visit Amid Indian Navy Ships' Port Call

Two large Indian Naval ships, INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata, paid a maiden visit to Papua New Guinea, signifying an important milestone in diplomatic ties between the two nations. The reception, held on the evening of August 3, aboard INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata berthed in Port Moresby Harbour for a three-day visit to engage with the island nation’s Defence Force.

The port call saw the attendance of high-level delegates including Government Ministers, Governors, members of the diplomatic corps, the business community, and Prime Minister James Marape. The visit closely followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit Pacific nation in May.

During the reception of the Indian ships, Marape extended a warm welcome to the captains and crews of the two Indian vessels. He praised the swift return to Papua New Guinea following PM Modi’s visit, which he said “left a lasting impact on the nation."

“We appreciate the presence of these two esteemed navy ships in Port Moresby Harbour," Marape was quoted as saying by his office. “May this visit be the inception of regular exchanges and collaborations between our defense force and the Indian defense force, fostering stronger bonds between our two navies," he added.

The leader of the key Pacific Island nation, expressed his enthusiasm for the goodwill visit of two large Indian naval vessels to Papua New Guinea, stating that it signifies a promising future for bilateral ties.

He highlighted the existing robust government-to-government and people-to-people relationship between India and Papua New Guinea. Papua New Guinea PM further expressed his desire to strengthen ties through increased engagements and cooperation in various sectors.