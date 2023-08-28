Passenger Assaults Man for Mistakenly Sleeping on His Shoulder in New York Train

A passenger got enraged in the New York City metro near Queens station last week and violently slammed his elbow onto a fellow passenger who mistakenly dozed off and slept on his shoulder. The video of the altercation has now gone viral.

The video shows the violent passenger, donning a t-shirt with a grey American flag, sunglasses and baseball cap, shouting in English and then Spanish, elbowing a man sitting next to him after he fell asleep on his shoulder.

The incident occurred near the Forest Hills 71st Avenue station, police officials told New York Post.

“I speak your f—king dialect and I know who the f—k you are. F—k you! Go to sleep someplace … Shut the f—k up already,” the man who attacked can be heard saying.

The man then shouts in Spanish to the sleepy commuter’s friend. The sleepy commuter and the friend both respond by standing their ground.

The sleepy victim could then be seen responding by whispering something to the attacker to which the man responds with blows with elbows to the sleepy man’s face which leaves the latter dazed and unconscious.

Reacting to the sudden assault, the victim’s friend leaps from the other end and throws punches at the man. Both start throwing fists at one another while commuters scattered away.

The cops said that the scuffle did not last long. The victim and the companion got off the train when it reached the subway system. The attacker remained inside the train and kept riding towards his destination.

Both of them reached the 112th precinct, roughly a kilometre away from the station, to report the attack. The victim said he did not require any medical attention and his companion did not report any injuries.

The attacker is still on the loose and an open complaint for assault has been lodged against him.