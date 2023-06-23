Passengers of Missing Titanic Submersible ‘Have Sadly Been Lost’, Says Operator OceanGate

OceanGate Expeditions, which operated the submersible missing near the wreck of the Titanic, released a statement Thursday saying that it believes the passengers aboard the vessel “have sadly been lost”, news agencies AFP and CNN reported.

News outlet CNN citing an internal US Coast Guard document said that the debris found on the ocean floor on Thursday near the wreck of the Titanic is thought to be from OceanGate’s submersible Titan.

A deep-sea robot deployed from a Canadian ship was the first to discover a “debris field" near where the century-old Titanic shipwreck was located. It is about 4 kilometres from the surface, news agency Reuters said in a separate report.

The Coast Guard on Thursday said that the debris discovered on the ocean floor suggests the missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic suffered a “catastrophic loss" of pressure.

“Upon this determination, we immediately notified the families. On behalf of the United States Coast Guard and the entire unified command, I offer my deepest condolences to the families,” Rear Admiral John Mauger was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

“We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost,” Oceangate Expeditions said in a statement.

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew,” it further added.

The sub, named Titan, lost contact with the mothership on Sunday and sparked a manhunt in a vast swathe of the North Atlantic between the ocean’s surface and more than four kilometres below.

(this is a developing story)