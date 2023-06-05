CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :AfghanistanVirginiaNamibiaSan AntonioOdisha Train Accident
Home » World » Peace Deal between Armenia, Azerbaijan Could Be Signed by End of 2023
1-MIN READ

Peace Deal between Armenia, Azerbaijan Could Be Signed by End of 2023

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

Reuters

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 06:55 IST

Yerevan, Armenia

A view shows the village of Taghavard in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the enclave over which Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars. (Image: Reuters)

A view shows the village of Taghavard in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the enclave over which Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars. (Image: Reuters)

Several nations, like the US, Russia and the EU, are trying to ensure permanent peace between these two warring eastern European nations.

A senior Armenian official on Sunday said there was a chance that a peace deal could be signed with neighbouring Azerbaijan by the end of 2023, ending a decades-old conflict, Russia’s TASS news agency said.

Moscow, Washington and the European Union are all trying separately to help ensure permanent peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which have fought two wars in the last 30 years over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

TASS cited Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, as telling national television that the negotiations were very intensive.

“If we can maintain this intensity and there is strong support from the international community to achieve progress, then there is a chance to have a peace treaty by the end of the year," he said.

In 2020, Azerbaijan seized control of areas controlled by ethnic Armenians in and around Nagorno-Karabakh. The enclave is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated mainly by ethnic Armenians.

top videos

    Both sides routinely accuse the other of breaking a ceasefire agreed in 2020.

    Last week TASS said European Council President Charles Michel, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev would meet in July.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
    About the Author
    Shankhyaneel Sarkar
    Shankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issues. He is an Arsenal fan, and in his free time, he enjoys exploring of...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Armenia
    2. azerbaijan
    3. Nagorno-Karabakh
    first published:June 05, 2023, 06:55 IST
    last updated:June 05, 2023, 06:55 IST