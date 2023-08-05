CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ukraine Drone AttackAndrew TateUS Ukraine AidBangladesh ElectionsImran Toshakhana Case
Home » World » ‘People Are Bleeding’: Influencer Kai Cenat’s Giveaway Event in New York Leads to Riots
1-MIN READ

‘People Are Bleeding’: Influencer Kai Cenat’s Giveaway Event in New York Leads to Riots

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 07:10 IST

New York, United States of America (USA)

A gathering of people degenerates into riots sparked by Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, who announced a giveaway event, in New York's Union Square. (Image: AFP)

A gathering of people degenerates into riots sparked by Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, who announced a giveaway event, in New York's Union Square. (Image: AFP)

Police were annoyed as well as injured as over 2,000 thronged to Union Square to get PlayStation 5 game consoles for free from 21-year-old influencer Kai Cenat.

A New York gathering called by a popular online influencer drew an unexpectedly large crowd on Friday and degenerated into violence that left people injured, prompting a massive police turnout, authorities said.

It all started with a posting on Instagram from 21-year-old Kai Cenat, calling on fans to meet him in lower Manhattan for a live-streamed event where he would hand out gifts including PlayStation 5 game consoles.

Thousands of young people — at least 2,000 according to US media — gathered very quickly on Union Square and surrounding streets in the hopes of seeing Cenat, who has millions of followers on Twitch, YouTube, Instagram and other social media.

As the streets heaved, young men started throwing objects from a nearby construction site, targeting people in the crowd and the police, who were rapidly deployed in large numbers.

Television footage and news photographs showed rioters surrounding and blocking vehicles, with young men kicking and smashing some of the cars.

“People were bleeding from their heads, from their faces … people were suffering out here," said New York City Police Chief Jeffrey Maddrey at a press briefing

“There were a lot of people, it was uncontrolled… a lot of young people got hurt."

In the end, it took a thousand police officers to disperse the impromptu gathering.

Several people were arrested, Maddrey said. Cenat was taken in for questioning, but had not been formally detained.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
About the Author
Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Shankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issues. He is an Arsenal fan, and in his free time, he enjoys exploring of...Read More
Tags:
  1. playstation 5
  2. NYPD
  3. New York Police
first published:August 05, 2023, 07:10 IST
last updated:August 05, 2023, 07:10 IST