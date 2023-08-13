Peru: Gold Mining Gangs or 7-Foot 'Floating Aliens' Terrorising Locals in Remote Village?

Peru’s National Prosecutor’s Office has accused gold mining gangs in the Latin American country of orchestrating flying “alien" incidents to intimidate local residents. In Alto Nanay, a village of around 3,000 in the northern Amazon Basin, inhabitants reported witnessing 7-foot “armored" and “floating" aliens donning dark hoods since mid-July, some asserting the creatures were bulletproof, The New York Post reported.

Even though reports linked the sightings to local superstitions like “Face Peelers" or “green goblins," the prosecutor’s office believe that the so-called “aliens" are affiliated with local gold mining gangs. They say these gangs want to instill fear among locals, keeping them indoors and away from their illicit gold mines. It is believed the gangs utilise jetpacks to access remote jungle areas near the Nanay River for increased gold mining.

Carlos Castro Quintanilla, the Peruvian government’s prosecutor investigating the case, indicated that advanced technology like flying thrusters may be involved. The Alto Nanay region is known for its gold deposits within riverbeds. Quintanilla, specializing in environmental matters in the Loreto region encompassing Alto Nanay, stated that 80 percent of the gangs’ unlawful activities occur within the Nanay River basin.

Jairo Reátegui Ávila, leader of the local Ikitu indigenous community, initially referred to the entities as “aliens," expressing concern over the community’s apprehension. A 15-year-old reportedly suffered a neck injury during one of the attacks, requiring hospital treatment.

The Ikitu community has urged military intervention, while citizens have organized nocturnal patrols to locate the assailants. Gold mining operates with minimal regulation in Peru, with artisanal mining gaining momentum after a 2008 financial crisis, rendering gold more lucrative than drug trafficking.

According to the New York Post, gold mining gangs have been expelled from neighboring Brazil and Colombia. The report adds that the peculiar incidents underline ongoing tensions in the region as authorities work to address the perplexing and disruptive events.