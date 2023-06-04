China, which is currently witnessing record temperatures and heavy rains, is reporting deaths among animals and fishes due to the extreme weather conditions.

China has been experiencing worst heatwave and drought in many parts of the country raising concerns about food security in the world’s second largest economy.

Pigs, rabbits and fish have been dying from the soaring temperatures while the wheat fields in central China have been flooded by the heaviest rainfall in a decade, CNN reported.

Local reports said that hundreds of pigs died at a farm in eastern Jiangsu province this week after a power outage caused fans to stop working at night. The pigs suffocated to death likely due to the extreme heat and poor air circulation, the reports added.

Extreme cold in Finland 🇫🇮 provisionally breaks national June cold record while relentless heat smashes countless records in China 🇨🇳Special mention for Dongchuan, China where it reached +42.2°C (108°F) at 1250m above sea level. A short thread… pic.twitter.com/W03ElPoUII — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) June 1, 2023

The heat wave has also been blamed for killing large areas of farmed carp living in rice fields in the southwestern region of Guangxi. The officials are also worried that drought could hit the Yangtze River basin, China’s main rice-growing region, in the coming months.

“Extreme weather such as drought and floods may disrupt the food production order and bring more uncertainties to the supply of food and oil,” Sheng Xia, an agricultural analyst, said in a research report.

The prices of rabbit heads, which is a signature dish in Sichuan, have also surged in recent days as the record temperatures have caused rabbit deaths on farms.

In the coming days, most of southern China is expected to suffer temperatures of more than 35 Celsius with temperatures in some areas exceeding 40 Celsius, Reuters reported.

Since March, temperatures in dozens of Chinese cities have hit record seasonal highs. Recently, Shanghai on Monday endured its hottest day in May in more than a century, while provinces in the south have had little respite from the heatwaves.

Yunnan and Sichuan provinces also suffered record-breaking temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

Amid the soaring tempertatures, the El Niño event could lead to climate uncertainty and cause floods in the south and drought in the north, and cold summer in the northeast.

Heavy rainfall flooded the wheat fields of Henan province, which accounts for a quarter of China’s production, in the last week of May just days before the harvest time.

The rains caused some grain crops to sprout or go moldy. The ruined crop accounted for 20% of some farmers’ yields for the whole year.

Following last year’s severe heat wave and drought, Beijing has strengthened its focus on food security. In March, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said agriculture was the foundation of national security.

Scientists have said that extreme heat and humidity are increasing across the globe, threatening millions of lives and economies in places where it could become fatal to work outdoors.