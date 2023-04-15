CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » 'Plan is to Run Again': Biden Says he Will Announce Decision on 2024 Re-election Bid Soon
1-MIN READ

'Plan is to Run Again': Biden Says he Will Announce Decision on 2024 Re-election Bid Soon

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 05:29 IST

Dublin, Ireland

File photo of US President Joe Biden. (Image: Reuters)

File photo of US President Joe Biden. (Image: Reuters)

I've already made that calculus, he said

US President Joe Biden said Friday as he was leaving Ireland that he will be announcing “relatively soon" a decision on whether to run for re-election in 2024.

“I’ve already made that calculus. We’ll announce it relatively soon. But the trip here just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done," he told reporters, adding “I told you my plan is to run again".

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
