'Plan is to Run Again': Biden Says he Will Announce Decision on 2024 Re-election Bid Soon

US President Joe Biden said Friday as he was leaving Ireland that he will be announcing “relatively soon" a decision on whether to run for re-election in 2024.
“I’ve already made that calculus. We’ll announce it relatively soon. But the trip here just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done," he told reporters, adding “I told you my plan is to run again".
Read all the Latest News here(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)