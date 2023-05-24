PM Modi, Albanese Condemn Attacks on Temples in Australia, Warn Elements Harming Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Wednesday discussed the issue of attacks on temples across Australia and the actions of separatist elements during their bilateral meeting.

“PM Anthony Albanese and I have in the past discussed the issue of attacks on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements. We discussed the matter today also. We will not accept any elements that harm the friendly and warm ties between the India-Australia relationship by their actions or thoughts,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

#WATCH | PM Anthony Albanese and I have in the past discussed the issue of attack on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements. We discussed the matter today also. We will not accept any elements that harm the friendly and warm ties between the India-Australia… pic.twitter.com/CJxdU64upC— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

“PM Albanese assured me once again today that he will take strict actions against such elements in the future as well,” PM Modi further added.

Anti-social elements and alleged supporters of the separatist Khalistani movements were engaged in vandalisation of Hindu temples and other places of worship across Australia.

The intensity of these attacks increased in January where in a matter of three weeks at least four temples were attacked. At least three temples in Melbourne were targeted in the month of January by pro-Khalistan supporters who vandalised the premises and sprayed anti-India and pro-Khalistani graffiti on the walls of the temples.

In January, pro-Khalistani activists targeted three temples in the Melbourne region which led to tensions within the Indian diaspora. BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir temple in Melbourne’s Mill Park was first vandalised on January 12, Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs was vandalised on January 16 and the wall of the ISKCON temple in Melbourne was defaced with “Khalistan Zindabad” graffiti on January 23.

Anti-social elements also vandalised the Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane’s Burbank suburb in March. The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Rosehill, Sydney, was attacked weeks before PM Modi’s visit.

During Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to India in March, Prime Minister Modi addressed the issue of frequent attacks on Hindu temples, expressing his concerns and raising the matter for discussion.

In a separate interview with CNN-News18’s Zakka Jacob earlier this year, the former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott said the Federation Square and other protests in Melbourne organised by Khalistan separatists was led by mostly those who came to Australia on tourist visas under the false pretext of holidaying.