PM Modi Announces Big Relief for H1B Visa Holders in Address to US Diaspora

Giving relief to H1B visa holders in the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Indian-Americans will not have to travel outside India to renew their H1B visas.

“Indian-Americans will not have to travel outside India to renew their H1B visas," said PM Modi during his address to the Indian diaspora at Ronald Reagan Building in Washington DC.

This comes a day after the two countries welcomed an announcement by the U.S. Department of State that it would launch a pilot to adjudicate domestic renewals of certain petition-based temporary work visas later this year.

This project will include Indian nationals, with the intent to implement this for an expanded pool of H1B and L visa holders in 2024 and eventually broadening the program to include other eligible categories.

US President Joe Biden and PM Modi said the leaders affirmed that the movement of professional and skilled workers, students, investors and business travelers between the countries contributes immensely to enhancing bilateral economic and technological partnership.

“While acknowledging the important steps taken to augment processing of visa applications, they noted the pressing need to further expedite this process. The leaders also directed officials to identify additional mechanisms to facilitate travel for business, tourism, and professional and technical exchanges between the two countries," the joint statement read.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister interacted with the American professionals and diaspora on the last day of a four-day visit to the country

He pitched India as the prime investment destination in the world and urged American businesses and the Indian diaspora to take “first and fast mover advantage".

“There comes a time in the development journey of every country when it sets a new goal with new energy. Today India is also passing through a similar time frame," PM Modi said during the event.

“Today, India is investing a record USD 125 billion in infrastructure development. There are limitless possibilities for America in this growth story of India. It’s Time For you guys to take that First And Fast Mover Advantage," he added.

Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Modi said today an unprecedented phase of reforms is going on in India and the country’s extreme poverty is declining at a very fast pace.

On the economic front, PM pointed out how India has managed to sustain a significant growth rate in the post-pandemic world in which the economy, inflation and supply chain aren’t in good shape.

Over India-US ties, Modi said this partnership can change the destiny of the 21st-century world, adding that that relationship is not a matter of “convenience but a conviction" to make the world a better place.

“This partnership (India-US) is not based on convenience but a conviction. This partnership is of shared comment for a better world," Modi said.

Underlining the growing India-US ties, the Prime Minister said that both countries are marching ahead as most reliable partners.

Earlier on Friday, the Prime Minister also met with US and Indian technology CEOs in Washington on the final day of a state visit. President Joe Biden and Modi gathered with CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella.

The CEOs discussed the enormous opportunities and ways to deepen institutional cooperation in cutting-edge tech and R&D between the two countries.

The Prime Minister underlined the immense potential of harnessing India-US tech cooperation for socio-economic growth.