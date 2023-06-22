PM Modi Begins Historic US State Visit to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the White House on Wednesday for a historic state visit, marking a significant moment for deepening defense and technology cooperation between the two nations.

PM Modi was warmly received by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House. They exchanged pleasantries and posed for photographs before entering the building.

“When friends meet! PM @narendramodi arrives at the @WhiteHouse for a private engagement with @POTUS @JoeBiden, @FLOTUS @DrBiden& family. An occasion for two leaders who share close bonds of friendship to cherish special moments together," Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, said in a tweet.

When friends meet!PM @narendramodi arrives at the @WhiteHouse for a private engagement with @POTUS @JoeBiden, @FLOTUS @DrBiden & family. An occasion for two leaders who share close bonds of friendship to cherish special moments together. pic.twitter.com/tW9PKHW3UR — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 22, 2023

The president, the first lady and the prime minister gathered for an intimate dinner and enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India, according to the White House.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Deputy Chief of Protocol Aseem Vohra were seen entering the White House.

The White House also said that as the official gift, the president and first lady will present Prime Minister Modi with a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century.

They will also gift Modi a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman’s Patent of the first Kodak camera, and a hardcover book of American wildlife photography, it said.

PM Modi arrived here on Wednesday on the second leg of his maiden state visit to the US during which he will also address a joint session of the US Congress.

Modi arrived here from New York where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

