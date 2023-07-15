PM Modi Bids Adieu to France after a 'Memorable' Visit, Emplanes for UAE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi bid adieu to Paris on Friday following a successful visit that heralded a new chapter in the India-France relationship. He embarked on the next leg of his visit to Abu Dhabi after a “memorable" two-day visit, during which the two countries set a vision for the next phase of their strategic partnership.

“It was made even more special because I got the opportunity to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. Seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the parade was wonderful," PM Modi said as he emplaned for Abu Dhabi. As he boarded the plane, the Prime Minster expressed graduate to President Emmanuel Macron and the French people for their exceptional warmth and hospitality.

Over the course of his two-day, the Prime Minister held meetings with various stakeholders in France as both sides took stock of the transformation and expansion of their strategic ties relationship, over the past 25 years, in every area of bilateral cooperation.

Talks between PM Modi and Macron encompassed various areas of cooperation, including defense, clean energy, innovation, and cultural exchange. With the adoption of the “Horizon 2047 Roadmap," both nations set forth a shared vision for the future, aiming to build upon their robust relationship and foster a better world together.

“Our political and diplomatic engagements are among our closest and most trusted. Our defence and security partnership is strong and extends from seabed to space. Our economic ties reinforce our prosperity and sovereignty and advance resilient supply chains," the External Affairs Ministry (MEA) said in a statement.

“The talks with my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron were very productive. We reviewed the full range of India-France relations. I am particularly enthusiastic about deepening cooperation in futuristic sectors like green hydrogen, renewable energy, AI, semiconductors and more," PM Modi tweeted.

Both leaders agreed that promoting clean and low carbon energy, conserving biodiversity, protecting the ocean and combating pollution is a key pillar of cooperation and that digital, innovation and startup partnership is a new area of growth that builds on the deep convergence and strong complementarities between our two countries.

“Our deepening ties in education, science and technology, culture, our burgeoning youth exchanges, and the highly accomplished and growing Diaspora, are bringing the relationship closer to the people and sowing the seeds of future partnerships," the statement added.

The two leaders added that the next 25 years is a critical moment both for the two countries and for their partnership– to build a better future.

“In order to set out their shared vision for this next phase of the India-France Strategic Partnership, both leaders adopted the “Horizon 2047 Roadmap on the 25th Anniversary of the Indo-French Strategic Partnership: towards a century of French-Indian relations” along with several other outcomes covering a wide range of areas," the statement added.